Troubled former Detroit Lions wide receiver Titus Young was sentenced to fours years in prison stemming from a 2016 incident, according to TMZ.

Young was already on five years' probation from a previous fight when he left a court-ordered inpatient mental treatment facility in Los Angeles in January 2016 and got into a fight with a neighbor.

Young had previously pleaded no contest to felony battery on April 8, 2015, stemming from a different incident in Los Angeles nine months earlier.

He had been arrested three times in one week in May 2013 -- once for suspicion of driving under the influence, another time for trying to take his car from a towing yard, and a third time for alleged attempted burglary, assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

By that time, Young had already been released by the Lions. Before his release, Young had been sent home by the Lions three separate times in his two years with Detroit. He was then claimed by the St. Louis Rams, who released him 10 days later.

Young, the No. 44 pick in the 2011 draft out of Boise State, played in 26 games for Detroit with 81 catches for 990 yards and 10 touchdowns.