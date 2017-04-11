New York Giants linebacker and defensive captain Jonathan Casillas doesn't think it's a coincidence that he was selected for a random drug test one day after posting a picture during a Dominican vacation with what he claimed was a rolled cigar in his hand.

Casillas took the picture during a weekend getaway to attend a wedding in the Dominican Republic. The photo was snapped while on an ATV outing with friends. He knew it might not be the best idea.

His Instagram captain read:

"Hand rolled Dominican cigar and ATV's ... great combination. #iknowitlookslikeablunt #andiprobablyshouldnthavepostedthis #butthepicsolit #shoutouttotheshooter

Hand rolled Dominican cigar and ATV's... great combination!! #iknowitlookslikeablunt #andIprobablyshouldnthavepostedthis #butthepicsolit #shoutouttotheshooter 📸 @6fo A post shared by jade_52 (@jade_52) on Apr 8, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

Casillas posted the image of a text message the following day that said he was randomly selected for a drug test. He should call back the individual -- who spelled his name incorrectly -- "as soon as possible to arrange a time."

Random lol, what a coincidence (see previous post) 🤷🏽‍♂️ A post shared by jade_52 (@jade_52) on Apr 9, 2017 at 4:35pm PDT

Casillas posted an Instagram story on Monday that showed him getting ready to take what appeared to be a drug test. He shrugged his head with the caption, "For ya that thought it was photoshopped" on the screen.

Casillas, 29, was named the Giants' defensive captain last year prior to his second season with the team. He does not have any known failed drug tests during a career that began with the New Orleans Saints and has included stops with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots.

The two-time Super Bowl winner played in 16 games last season and finished with 96 tackles and a forced fumble. Casillas played the most snaps of any Giants linebacker. He is entering the final season of a three-year deal he signed prior to the 2015 campaign.