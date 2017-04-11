Former No. 3 overall pick Dion Jordan has agreed to a contract with the Seattle Seahawks, a source confirmed to ESPN's Adam Caplan.

The Miami Dolphins waived Jordan on March 31 after he failed a physical. The move saved Miami $3.225 million in salary for 2017.

Jordan projects as a strongside linebacker in the Seahawks' base defense and a defensive end in their sub packages. It would be a role similar to the one that Bruce Irvin filled for Seattle before signing with the Oakland Raiders in free agency last year. Mike Morgan, last season's starting strongside linebacker for the Seahawks, is an unrestricted free agent.

USA Today Sports first reported Jordan's agreement with the Seahawks.

Dion Jordan is joining the Seahawks after a lackluster Dolphins tenure, a source told ESPN. Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports

In 2013, Miami made a trade and moved up from No. 12 to No. 3 to draft Jordan, who went on to have just three career sacks and multiple suspensions for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. He hasn't played in a game since the 2014 season.

The Dolphins kept Jordan under contract the past two years because of his potential. He was eligible to return from suspension in 2016 but arrived at training camp with a knee injury the team was unaware of. Jordan never showed Miami's coaching staff enough last season to get on the active roster.

Jordan, who turned 27 in March, was a star at Oregon from 2009 to 2012 under former NFL coach Chip Kelly.

ESPN's James Walker contributed to this report.