JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars released linebacker Dan Skuta on Tuesday, a move that leaves the team with only two players from their free agency class of 2015.

Skuta signed a five-year, $20.5 million contract with $8.1 million guaranteed in March 2015 and was due to make $4.1 million in 2017.

Skuta started only 10 of the 26 games he played in two seasons with the Jaguars and recorded 58 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and forced one fumble. He was bothered by a groin injury in 2015 that required offseason surgery.

Skuta played four seasons in Cincinnati and two seasons in San Francisco before joining the Jaguars.

Only right tackle Jermey Parnell and receiver Bryan Walters, who recently re-signed, remain out of the eight free agents the Jaguars signed in 2015. The team traded tight end Julius Thomas and cut defensive end Jared Odrick and cornerback Davon House earlier this offseason. The team cut safety Sergio Brown after one season and did not re-sign center Stefen Wisniewski, who signed a one-year deal.