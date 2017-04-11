Kirk Cousins doesn't expect to be anywhere other than with the Washington Redskins in 2017. He's already signed under the franchise tag and he doesn't anticipate being traded.

"I haven't heard anything. I'm not expecting anything to happen," Cousins said on NFL Live Tuesday. "And I'm looking forward to getting back to work with my teammates."

Cousins and the Redskins remain at an impasse with their long-term contract talks. Cousins' side did not counter an offer made by Washington -- a five-year deal worth approximately $20 million per year -- before the combine because it didn't come close to what they were seeking.

Kirk Cousins says he thinks the Redskins will hang on to him and he'll play in Washington. Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports

Cousins will make $23.94 million under the tag this season.

Redskins president Bruce Allen has said multiple times this offseason he wants to sign Cousins to a long-term contract. Owner Dan Snyder has let Cousins know that he'd like to keep him here.

After the Redskins placed the tag on Cousins, he asked Snyder and Allen if they intended to trade him. They have told him they're not going to send him to another team. That leads to questions about whether the Redskins would be able to sign him long term.

"The team would need to make that decision and say that this is a guy we're going to commit to in the long haul," Cousins said on the show. "I'm very comfortable playing under the franchise tag."

Cousins pointed to Brock Osweiler as why some long-term deals don't mean much. Osweiler was traded by Houston after one season of a four-year contract.

The Redskins have until July 15 to strike a deal or else have to wait until next offseason. They could then use the franchise tag for a third straight season at a cost of $34.5 million. They could then trade him to another team.

Or they could use the transition tag for $28 million, but risk losing him for no compensation if they failed to match another team's offer.

Allen said at the owners meetings that the team still has options to keep him around.

"The ball's in the team's court," Cousins said. "I'm under contract, am comfortable playing under the contract I signed."