JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan made it very clear when he hired head coach Doug Marrone and gave newly hired Tom Coughlin control over all things football that he's tired of losing.

He wants his team to not just be competitive in the AFC South, which would still be a huge leap forward from the past six years. He wants the Jaguars in the playoffs, and he essentially has given Coughlin and Marrone two years to do it.

General manager Dave Caldwell thinks Khan could be closer to getting his wish. Caldwell said Tuesday night during a forum with season-ticket holders that he's more optimistic about the 2017 season than he has been about any season in his five-year tenure.

"Talking with Coach Marrone and what we've done in the offseason over the last two years and last year's draft, I think this team is poised to kind of have a breakout year," Caldwell said. "What that looks like on paper at the end of the year we'll see, but I feel a lot more confident this year than I have in the past."

That's a pretty bold statement considering the Jaguars still aren't sure what they'll get out of quarterback Blake Bortles, who followed up a breakout 2015 with an abysmal performance in 2016. He went from setting single-season franchise records in passing yards (4,428) and passing touchdowns (35) to bringing in his personal coach midseason to try to fix a myriad of mechanical and fundamental problems that were worse than his rookie season.

The Jaguars are coming off a 3-13 season for the second time in three seasons and have lost 11 or more games for six consecutive years. They haven't had a winning record or made the playoffs since 2007, either.

Quarterback Blake Bortles will have to show improvement if the Jaguars are to prove GM Dave Caldwell right in predicting a breakout 2017 for the team. Logan Bowles/USA TODAY Sports

Khan purchased the team from original owner Wayne Weaver in November 2011. In his five full seasons he has presided over 17 victories -- the worst record in the NFL in that span. The Jaguars will have the fourth pick in the upcoming NFL draft, which extends their NFL record to six consecutive seasons of picking in the top five.

So it's easy to see why Khan is putting pressure on Coughlin, Marrone and Caldwell, whom he hired in January 2013 to start a complete rebuild. Caldwell's hire of Gus Bradley didn't exactly work out -- Bradley was fired on Nov. 18 after compiling a 14-48 record -- but Khan retained Caldwell when he hired Coughlin this past January. He extended Caldwell's contract by two years to 2019 and gave Coughlin and Marrone three-year contracts.

In reality, though, they're on a two-year deal. If the Jaguars can post winning records and be in contention for the AFC South title in 2017 and 2018 then Khan would likely extend the trio after 2018 because you wouldn't want to be going into the 2019 season as lame ducks. That would make it hard to attract free agents in 2019.

If the Jaguars fail to crack .500 and aren't a factor in the division race then Khan could cut all three loose and owe them each only one season of pay.

So there's plenty of pressure to win now, which Marrone understands.

"I want to show them [the players] how to win because it's very difficult," he told season-ticket holders Tuesday night. "You go through everything you have to do but at the end of the day the only time you can really just put a smile on your face, and it's not that long, is when you're winning football games. Same for the people out here.

"Living here for two years I want to make sure that on Monday after we play that we're proud to wear the colors of this team, to wear the Jacksonville Jaguars emblem. You get tired of people the way they talk about our team right now and I understand that and I'm going to do everything I can and we will change that."

The Jaguars believe they've made significant upgrades in free agency the past two seasons, adding defensive tackle Malik Jackson and safety Tashaun Gipson last year and defensive end Calais Campbell, cornerback A.J. Bouye and safety Barry Church this year. Caldwell nailed the selection of cornerback Jalen Ramsey with the third overall pick last year and pairing him with Bouye gives the Jaguars one of the best cornerback duos in the NFL.

Khan believes adding Coughlin's experience, talent evaluation skills and discipline, and hiring the no-nonsense Marrone will make a difference, too. Coughlin and Marrone both talked Tuesday night about instilling more toughness, accountability and the desire to be great into the franchise when the players report for the start of offseason conditioning on Monday.

"In order to win in this league you've got to put out a substantial amount of work and that's what separates you," Marrone said. "We have quite a bit of separation right now where we are and we've got to close that gap and it starts on Monday."

That's the only way they'll reward Caldwell's optimistic prediction of a breakout season in 2017.