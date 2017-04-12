The first bold prediction of the 2017 season comes from the Miami Dolphins and their leading receiver Jarvis Landry.

Miami's two-time Pro Bowler told a London crowd over the weekend that the Dolphins will sweep the reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots this upcoming season. Landry followed up his comments in an interview with Sports Illustrated's "Monday Morning Quarterback."

"If you're a competitor, that's the way you should feel, and I don't mind saying it," Landry said. "It's time for a change. I have all the respect in the world for the Patriots, and I respect Tom Brady tremendously. But they're not our big brother anymore."

Despite Miami going 10-6, New England swept the Dolphins in two games last season. The Patriots also have won the AFC East Division eight consecutive years and 14 of the past 16 seasons.

Jarvis Landry scores a touchdown against the Patriots last season. Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports

Landry is one of Miami's most competitive players and an emotional leader. Perhaps he is trying to set the tone and expectations early with Dolphins players, who are due to report for the start of their offseason workout program Monday.

"It's ridiculous. It's a problem," Landry said of New England's dominance. "We cannot let that happen anymore. What I've seen is, when we play that game, sometimes we focus on the guys on the other side of the line instead of just focusing on us. And I want to be part of that change. I want to go into the games against New England expecting to win -- that's something we need to do."

Miami has some business of its own to take care of with Landry. He's entering the final year of his rookie contract and both sides are expected to work out an extension before the start of the season.