TAMPA, Fla. -- Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Louis Murphy was arrested Wednesday morning at Tampa International Airport for carrying a loaded gun in a backpack, ESPN has learned.

According to airport police, at approximately 8:12 a.m., airport security discovered a Glock 23 pistol inside a backpack belonging to Murphy at the Airside C security checkpoint. The gun was loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition.

Murphy did not have a concealed weapons permit, according to airport police. He was arrested at 9:10 a.m. and was released on $2,000 cash bond at 2:45 that afternoon, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department.

Carrying a concealed firearm is a third-degree felony in the state of Florida, which carries a maximum prison sentence of up to five years and a fine of up to $5,000.

Also Wednesday, Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Senquez Golson was released after security at the Mobile Regional Airport found an unloaded Glock .45-caliber pistol in his carry-on bag.

After stints with the Oakland Raiders, Carolina Panthers and New York Giants, Murphy signed in 2014 with the Bucs, where he spent the past three seasons. He did not see action in 2016 because of a knee injury. He began the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and was released Nov. 29.

Murphy made headlines last offseason when he found himself locked inside a Palm Beach museum after a friend's wedding reception and had to break a glass door to call police for help. He was not charged in that incident.