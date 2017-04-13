Former New York Giants' defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, the top-rated available free agent, is signing a three-year, $30 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

The deal includes $14.5 million in guaranteed money.

Hankins, who turned 25 in March, is coming off a season in which he combined with Damon Harrison to create one of the strongest interiors in the NFL for the Giants, who went from 24th against the run in 2015 to tied for third this past season.

Johnathan Hankins helped anchor an effective Giants defensive line. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

Even in a new role where he was asked to rush the passer more, Hankins prospered. He had 43 tackles, three sacks and was third on the team with eight tackles for a loss and 10 quarterback hits -- not bad for a 325-pound interior player who wasn't necessarily known for his ability to get upfield or rush the passer.

Hankins was a second-round pick by the Giants in the 2013 NFL draft. He has been a three-year starter, appearing in 52 games and recording 140 tackles along with 10 sacks and three forced fumbles.

The Giants were optimistic they could keep their defense together this offseason, hoping to build off last season when they allowed the second fewest points in the NFL and improved drastically as the season progressed. The strength of the team was the defensive line, with Hankins and Harrison in the middle flanked by defensive ends Jason Pierre-Paul and Olivier Vernon.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan contributed to this report.