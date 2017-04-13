ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Trevor Siemian has heard new coach Vance Joseph say how much he liked what Siemian did at quarterback last season for the Denver Broncos.

Siemian started 14 games, going 8-6 after winning the job in training camp last summer. Still, he isn't surprised that Joseph will have him compete for the starting job with Paxton Lynch.

"Not at all. That was said pretty clearly to us before we even left," Siemian said Thursday after the Broncos finished their third offseason workout. "That's been the same message for both me and Paxton the whole way through. Not really any news there on my end."

Joseph has declared the competition "50-50 right now" and believes it will "go down to the wire, hopefully."

Trevor Siemian (13) started 14 games in 2016, his second season in the NFL. Paxton Lynch (12), the Broncos' first-round draft pick last year, started in the other two games for Denver. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Joseph, offensive coordinator Mike McCoy and quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave -- all new arrivals since Gary Kubiak stepped away from coaching after last season -- will put the two quarterbacks through the paces in the weeks and months to come.

While the quarterbacks are being evaluated, Joseph said he will use the team's work in April, May and June for Siemian and Lynch to learn the new offense. The on-field competition will largely take place in training camp and the preseason games.

"They're two very good coaches,'' Lynch said of McCoy and Musgrave. "... I'm very excited what I've seen so far, and the stuff that [McCoy] told us and the stuff he wants the quarterbacks to do -- take a little more shots. And I know there's been more shotgun stuff, at least in the playbook that we've seen so far. I came into this very confident and ready to work hard."

Siemian, who had surgery in January on his left (non-throwing) shoulder, has been cleared medically to participate in all of the team's workouts. He finished with 3,401 yards passing to go with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season.

Joseph has praised Siemian's work in '16, including playing with the shoulder injury suffered in Week 3. Lynch was a first-round pick last April; the Broncos traded up to make the selection.

Siemian said Thursday he didn't believe the fact he started last season or Lynch's draft status would have any impact on the decision the coaches eventually make this time around.

"You've got to earn it every year, every day in the league," Siemian said. "That goes beyond me and Paxton; that's everybody. If you're not playing well, or earning a job, or earning a spot -- or [you're] getting worse -- you're not going to last very long. That's the reality of the thing.

"... With all due respect to Paxton, you've got to be on edge wherever you are. You've got to earn it every day. ... You don't really need any extra motivation."

Lynch said he believed McCoy was ready to put the Broncos' quarterbacks in the shotgun more this season than last. He also said McCoy wants to push the ball downfield more with the passing game.

"A whole new system now," Lynch said. "... Obviously I believe in myself to be the starter this year. ... That's what I'm aiming for. That's what I want to do."

Lynch, who played in a college spread offense, doesn't think the new offense gives him an extra advantage.

"I think it helps everybody," Lynch said. "I think it's exciting. ... I'm looking forward to it for the whole group. I think we've got a chance to be special."