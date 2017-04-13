NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Cornerback Jason McCourty, the Tennessee Titans most senior homegrown player, announced he's being released by the team that drafted him in the sixth round in 2009.

With McCourty due a base salary of $7 million in the final year of his deal, the Titans decided to move on. The team's offseason program begins Monday, so it gave the respected veteran the courtesy of not asking him to show up only to be cut later.

Even had he taken a reduced deal and stayed, the Titans would have been active at the position in the upcoming NFL draft, where they have the fifth and 18th picks in the first round.

The team signed Logan Ryan from New England in free agency and have significant room to improve the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

McCourty played in 108 games with 90 starts and 13 interceptions for the Titans, forcing six fumbles and recovering five, two of which he turned into touchdowns.

He signed a six-year, $43 million extension with $20 million guaranteed on Aug. 23, 2012.