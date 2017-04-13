Steelers past and present pay tribute to Dan Rooney

Shortly after news broke of the death of beloved Pittsburgh Steelers chairman Dan Rooney, current and former players flocked to social media to remember and thank the man who embodied Black and Gold like no one else. Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown, Bill Cowher, Plaxico Burress, Troy Polamalu and even Pittsburgh legend Mario Lemieux were among the first to pay tribute:
Dear Mr. Rooney, When we first met in 2010 you embraced me with open arms. You made me feel welcome. You looked at me as more than just another jersey number. One of the most genuine, and humble human beings I've had the pleasure of knowing. You motivated me not only to excel on the field but also in life. This season, the number 84 on my uniform will represent the 84 years you spent on this earth making an impact on the lives of others. I'll miss you my friend. Thank you for everything 💛 -AB
Today we lost a great one! I wouldn't be a Steeler if it wasn't for Mr Rooney! We will miss you dearly! Love you DMR! -- Ben pic.twitter.com/94jtHKKeFO
— BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) April 13, 2017
We've lost the heart & soul of Steeler Nation. Incredible person humanitarian & true patriot. May his memory be eternal. Love U PapaRooney
— Troy Polamalu (@tpolamalu) April 13, 2017
Thank u Mr. Rooney! Your legacy will go on. Ive been blessed 2 have the opportunity 2 know & speak w/ u. Steelers would not b the same w/o u pic.twitter.com/1cppfRINhg
— Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) April 13, 2017
RIP Dan. My Mentor & friend. Thank you for your Guidance & Wisdom. I came a Young Coach & left a Better Man. Your spirit will live forever.
— Bill Cowher (@CowherCBS) April 13, 2017
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/BNZ33vUJR2
— Ike Taylor (@Ike_SwagginU) April 13, 2017
RIP Mr. Rooney. The legacy you left this city will never be forgotten. @steelers #Rooney pic.twitter.com/gbSggsByw1
— Mario Lemieux (@MarioLemieuxFdn) April 13, 2017
The World, the NFL and Steelers Nation lost a leader and a legend today. 😢 pic.twitter.com/aszdaFxo1e
— Hines Ward (@mvp86hinesward) April 13, 2017
Thank you Mr Rooney. #steelernation
— Plaxico Burress (@plaxicoburress) April 13, 2017
He knew my name, a unknown signee, before I even said a word. I'll never forget that. Rest well! https://t.co/6p69WMnQRT
— Joshua Harris (@JoshHarris25) April 13, 2017
Rest Well Mr.Rooney! You will be truly missed! #ThankYou
— Robert Golden (@R0bG0lden) April 13, 2017
RIP Mr. Rooney 🙏🏾💯 I only knew you a short while but man you made me feel great about being apart of the #SteelerNation #Blessings 2 Family!
— Steven Johnson Jr. (@SMJ2852) April 13, 2017
Sad day for anyone who's ever ran into Mr. Rooney. What a guy! He will truly be missed. He was the Steelers and Pittsburgh. 🙏🏾
— Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) April 13, 2017
I would be nothing if it weren't for him
— Mike Mitchell (@iammikemitchell) April 13, 2017
Rooney took over operation of the team in the 1960s from his father, Art, who founded the franchise. From there, Dan Rooney oversaw NFL championships for a team that had never even played in an NFL title game.