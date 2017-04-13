Steelers past and present pay tribute to Dan Rooney

Shortly after news broke of the death of beloved Pittsburgh Steelers chairman Dan Rooney, current and former players flocked to social media to remember and thank the man who embodied Black and Gold like no one else. Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown, Bill Cowher, Plaxico Burress, Troy Polamalu and even Pittsburgh legend Mario Lemieux were among the first to pay tribute:

Today we lost a great one! I wouldn't be a Steeler if it wasn't for Mr Rooney! We will miss you dearly! Love you DMR! -- Ben pic.twitter.com/94jtHKKeFO — BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) April 13, 2017

We've lost the heart & soul of Steeler Nation. Incredible person humanitarian & true patriot. May his memory be eternal. Love U PapaRooney — Troy Polamalu (@tpolamalu) April 13, 2017

Thank u Mr. Rooney! Your legacy will go on. Ive been blessed 2 have the opportunity 2 know & speak w/ u. Steelers would not b the same w/o u pic.twitter.com/1cppfRINhg — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) April 13, 2017

RIP Dan. My Mentor & friend. Thank you for your Guidance & Wisdom. I came a Young Coach & left a Better Man. Your spirit will live forever. — Bill Cowher (@CowherCBS) April 13, 2017

RIP Mr. Rooney. The legacy you left this city will never be forgotten. @steelers #Rooney pic.twitter.com/gbSggsByw1 — Mario Lemieux (@MarioLemieuxFdn) April 13, 2017

The World, the NFL and Steelers Nation lost a leader and a legend today. 😢 pic.twitter.com/aszdaFxo1e — Hines Ward (@mvp86hinesward) April 13, 2017

Thank you Mr Rooney. #steelernation — Plaxico Burress (@plaxicoburress) April 13, 2017

R.I.P. To Mr. Rooney. Thank you for all the knowledge you gave and support. You will always be in my heart. 😢 A post shared by Ryan Shazier (@shazier) on Apr 13, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

He knew my name, a unknown signee, before I even said a word. I'll never forget that. Rest well! https://t.co/6p69WMnQRT — Joshua Harris (@JoshHarris25) April 13, 2017

We lost a great man!! Forever gratefu! RIP Mr. Rooney!! Never be another like you !! A post shared by Ryan Clark (@realrclark) on Apr 13, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Rest Well Mr.Rooney! You will be truly missed! #ThankYou — Robert Golden (@R0bG0lden) April 13, 2017

RIP Mr. Rooney 🙏🏾💯 I only knew you a short while but man you made me feel great about being apart of the #SteelerNation #Blessings 2 Family! — Steven Johnson Jr. (@SMJ2852) April 13, 2017

Sad day for anyone who's ever ran into Mr. Rooney. What a guy! He will truly be missed. He was the Steelers and Pittsburgh. 🙏🏾 — Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) April 13, 2017

I would be nothing if it weren't for him — Mike Mitchell (@iammikemitchell) April 13, 2017

Thank you for everything Mr Rooney. You will forever hold a place in my heart. Rest easy my friend! #GodBless #Hurt A post shared by Chris Hubbard (@chubb74) on Apr 13, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT

Rooney took over operation of the team in the 1960s from his father, Art, who founded the franchise. From there, Dan Rooney oversaw NFL championships for a team that had never even played in an NFL title game.