HOUSTON -- Texans offensive lineman David Quessenberry was so happy to finish chemotherapy at a Houston medical center that he exuberantly rang an end-of-cancer-treatment bell and broke it.
Quessenberry, who in 2014 was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma, had his last treatment Tuesday at the University of Texas MD Anderson Center. A plaque, featuring a bell and a cord, encourages patients who've completed chemotherapy treatment to clang the bell to sound their recovery efforts.
The 300-pound Quessenberry rang the bell with such enthusiasm that he yanked it off the wall -- with medical personnel cheering him on.
cancer did NOT make me strong. cancer did NOT make my family strong. cancer did NOT galvanize my community. cancer did NOT bring rival team Head Coaches and players together to support me. cancer did NOT bring people together. cancer did NOT make people travel hundreds of miles to help me and my family in our time of need. cancer did NOT make people pray for me. cancer did NOT bring me my Angel. cancer did NOT make me thankful for my life. cancer did NOT make me a believer that there is more to this world than just our eyes can see. cancer did NOT shape me into the man I am today. Love did. It has Been more than 1000 days since my fight began. Yesterday I received my last infusion of chemo therapy. The things I have seen and the things I felt through my fight I could never forget and last night after a full day at MD Anderson I watched a video that @meeeglit put together for me. It was filled with short clips of the people I hold most dear to me that lasted for more than an hour and every second of It was absolutely incredible. I don't know what to say to every one other than Thank You, I Love you, and I will never forget you and the kindness and Love you showed me. -DQ "Love backed by Faith is unstoppable" P.S. this bell just like cancer never stood a chance...
Quessenberry, who played for San Jose State, was a sixth-round pick in 2013 for the Texans. He was waived by the Texans after the 2015 season but spent last season on the non-football illness list and remains on the team's roster.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.