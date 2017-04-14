The New York Jets were hit with their third suspension in six weeks on Friday, as cornerback/punt returner Nick Marshall was banned four games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Marshall, wide receiver Jalin Marshall and tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins will begin the regular season on the suspended list.

Seferian-Jenkins will sit the first two games because of a personal conduct violation, stemming from a DUI last September while he was playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jalin Marshall will serve a four-game suspension for violating the PED rules. He issued a public apology, saying he mistakenly took a medication one time without receiving an exemption.

Like the others, Nick Marshall will be eligible to participate in the offseason program and preseason practices and games. Offseason workouts begin Monday.

Best known as the starting quarterback for Auburn in 2013 and 2014, Marshall appeared in eight games last season for the Jets. He played only one defensive snap. He was used to return kickoffs (12 for 228 yards) and punts (six for 39 yards).

After college, Marshall announced he was giving up quarterback to play cornerback in the NFL. He was undrafted, but he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent and wound up playing 13 games in 2015 on special teams.