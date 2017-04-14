Washington Redskins linebacker Trent Murphy was officially suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season after violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, according to an NFL spokesperson.

Murphy's looming suspension had been reported last month, but he was appealing the decision. The announcement means the appeals process has ended.

Murphy will be allowed to practice with the Redskins in the offseason and throughout training camp. He can play in preseason games, too. But once the preseason is over, his suspension will begin.

Entering his fourth season, Murphy is coming off his best year in 2016, with nine sacks as the Redskins' third outside linebacker behind Ryan Kerrigan and Preston Smith. Murphy was a second-round pick out of Stanford who had recorded a combined six sacks in his first two seasons. He started 22 games in his first two seasons but none in 2016.

With Murphy's suspension, Junior Galette coming off consecutive missed seasons due to Achilles tears and outside linebacker Houston Bates suffering a torn ACL in December, the Redskins will look hard at drafting another pass-rusher later this month.