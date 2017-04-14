HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have picked up the fifth-year option on defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, a source confirmed Friday.

Clowney, who was the No. 1 pick in 2014, was entering the last year of his four-year rookie contract. Now that the team has exercised his option, Clowney will remain under team control through the 2018 season.

Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

The news was first reported by John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

Clowney was a huge part of a Texans defense that ranked first in the league in fewest yards allowed per game. In 2016, he made the move from outside linebacker to primarily defensive end. His contributions were especially important given the absence of three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt.

Clowney spent his first two NFL seasons dealing with injuries, playing in just 17 of 32 regular-season games. Last season Clowney played through wrist and elbow injuries, playing in 14 games and finishing the year with a career-high 52 combined tackles and six sacks.

In 2016, Clowney made his first Pro Bowl as the Texans' only representative.