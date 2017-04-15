Retired Pro Bowl tight end Todd Heap accidentally struck and killed his 3-year-old daughter Friday afternoon while moving his truck, according to Mesa, Arizona, police.

The incident happened in the driveway of the family home in Mesa, and police say Heap exhibited no signs of impairment.

Heap played 10 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens after being selected in the first round of the 2001 draft and two with Arizona Cardinals before retiring in 2012.

Heap is a native of Mesa and was a standout for Arizona State before heading to the NFL.