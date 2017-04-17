HOUSTON -- As the Houston Texans prepare for next week's NFL draft, they are getting a closer look at two quarterbacks widely expected to be taken in the first round: Clemson's Deshaun Watson and Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes II, who will be taking official prospect visits with the team, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The Texans enter the draft with just two quarterbacks, Tom Savage and Brandon Weeden, on their depth chart and the No. 25 overall pick. Houston is expected to take a quarterback in the draft, although not necessarily in the first round. The Texans have many other draft needs, including at right tackle, outside linebacker and safety.

Watson, who led Clemson to a national championship victory over Alabama last season, threw for 4,953 yards, 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions last season. Mahomes threw for 5,052 yards, 41 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season in Texas Tech's spread offense.

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said that even if Houston selects a quarterback in the draft, it would be a "tough task" for that rookie to start right away. But, it is expected that any rookie quarterback would compete for the starting job with Savage during training camp. North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky and Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer are two other quarterbacks projected to be first-round draft picks.