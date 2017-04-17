        <
          Suspect in theft of football signed by Jerry Rice turns himself in

          11:55 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          SAN FRANCISCO -- A California man suspected of stealing a football autographed by former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice has turned himself in and returned the ball.

          The San Francisco Chronicle reported Sunday that 45-year-old Patrick Van Lam went to a San Jose police station Saturday after seeing viral photos of himself on social media taking the ball at a charity auction.

          The ball went missing after it was purchased for $3,500 at an April 9 fundraiser to benefit Chinese orphans with special needs.

          The newspaper reported that Van Lam was arrested on suspicion of burglary and grand theft.

          Police say a second man helped Van Lam take the ball.

