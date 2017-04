TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have picked up the fifth-year option on wide receiver Mike Evans' contract, general manager Jason Licht announced Monday.

The seventh overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, Evans surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three straight seasons, becoming just the fourth player in NFL history to accomplish that feat.

Evans reached the Pro Bowl for the first time in 2016.