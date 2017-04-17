        <
        >

          Derrick Johnson expects to be fully recovered from Achilles injury in time for Chiefs' training camp

          4:31 PM ET
          • Adam TeicherESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Chiefs for 20 seasons for Kansas City Star
            • Joined ESPN in 2013
            Follow on Twitter

          KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson said he was confident he would be ready for full participation when Kansas City begins training camp this summer.

          Johnson's season ended in December when he tore his Achilles tendon in a game against the Oakland Raiders.

          "If I'm not 100 percent, there will be some kind of setback," Johnson said Monday as the Chiefs began their organized offseason workout program. "The main objective is to come into camp and get my work done and start training my eyes again.

          "I'll be well enough. It'll probably be 7½ months by the time camp comes around so I'll be able to do everything."

          Having Johnson, who turns 35 in November, healthy and in their lineup when the season begins has been a goal for the Chiefs. Johnson, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, has been a solid and at times spectacular player for Kansas City for years against both the run and the pass.

          The Chiefs have no obvious candidate to replace Johnson as an every-down producer at inside linebacker.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.