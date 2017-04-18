Aqib Talib will not face discipline from the NFL for the June incident in which the Denver Broncos cornerback shot himself in the leg, a league source confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The NFL told Talib on Monday that he would not be suspended or fined, the source said, confirming an earlier report by USA Today Sports.

A league source told ESPN in March that Talib could be facing a one- or two-game suspension. Ultimately, however, the source said the league decided it did not have enough evidence to discipline Talib.

Talib suffered a gunshot wound to his lower right leg in the early hours of June 5 in Dallas. He avoided surgery and was released from the hospital the following day. The incident forced him to miss the Broncos' visit to the White House to commemorate their Super Bowl 50 victory.

The NFL, in a letter to Talib that was obtained by ESPN, stressed the importance of gun safety to the cornerback.

"While there are no allegations that the firearm with which you injured yourself on June 5, 2016 was unlawfully possessed under current Texas law, it is critical that you understand that the decision to own a firearm brings with it the obligation to possess and maintain it responsibly, safely and legally," the letter said.

In addition, a source told ESPN's Ed Werder that Talib has been told to provide the NFL with a list of all firearms that he owns and documentation verifying that he has completed an approved firearms safety course.

In 2016-17, Talib posted 43 tackles and three interceptions over 13 games while making the Pro Bowl for the fourth straight season.