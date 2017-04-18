The New England Patriots have extended an offer sheet to Buffalo Bills running back Mike Gillislee, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The offer is for two years and is worth $6.4 million, including $4 million in the first year. The Bills have five days to decide whether to match the offer sheet.

The offer sheet and financials were first reported by NFL Network.

If the Bills decline to match Gillislee's offer, it is unlikely the Patriots will re-sign free-agent running back LeGarrette Blount.

Mike Gillislee would become the second Bills player to leave the team for the Patriots through an offer sheet in consecutive years if Buffalo declines to match New England's offer. Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Gillislee set career highs last season with 577 yards receiving and nine touchdowns (eight rushing) in 15 games, including one start. His 5.7 yards per rush average led the NFL.

This is the second consecutive offseason the Patriots have signed a Bills player to an offer sheet. In 2016 they did so with wide receiver Chris Hogan and Buffalo declined to match the offer.

Hogan went on to post a career-best 680 yards receiving with 38 receptions and four touchdowns. He tied for the NFL lead with his 17.9 yards per reception average.

Hogan had 17 receptions for 332 in the playoffs and caught two touchdown passes in the Patriots' 36-17 AFC Championship Game victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

ESPN's Mike Reiss contributed to this report.