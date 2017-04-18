        <
          Joe Haden says Myles Garrett is his choice for first pick in NFL draft

          BEREA, Ohio -- Joe Haden's mock draft is set and Myles Garrett is his choice for the first pick, which belongs to his team -- the Cleveland Browns.

          "Don't get me in trouble though," Haden said of what could be a touchy subject in the front office.

          Garrett, a defensive end out of Texas A&M, has become the consensus choice for most draft analysts as the draft's best player, and likely first pick. He and Browns coach Hue Jackson have shared a private dinner, and Garrett told ESPN The Magazine that Jackson said he'd be happy to draft him.

          Haden's feelings on Garrett were evident to the point that he said once Garrett is taken first, what follows won't matter. "After number one, I'm good," Haden said. "They can just do whatever they gotta do."

          Haden, a two-time Pro Bowl cornerback, said he would be "super-excited" to see Garrett join the Browns' defense. His evaluation isn't on word of mouth. He follows the draft, and watches video of players.

          "Watching him on tape I just feel like he'll be an immediate impact player and I just feel like he'll be a guy that we could have rushing the passer for years to come," Haden said.

          Garrett compiled 32.5 sacks and 48.5 tackles for loss over the past three seasons for Texas A&M.

