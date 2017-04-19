Three draft prospects to target for each NFL team

The NFL draft is next week, and there's no better time than the present for Steve Muench and Kevin Weidl of Scouts Inc. to take a look at which prospects make sense for each team on Day 1, Day 2 and Day 3 of the draft. (Even if a team does not have a pick on a given day -- for example, the Patriots on Day 1 -- our experts will still recommend a player, as trades can always change the draft order.)

Important note: This is not a mock draft. Muench and Weidl aren't predicting where players will land. Rather, they're identifying a few prospects who fill a need and/or fit what each team likes to do schematically.

Click the links after each team to view the full posts.

Atlanta Falcons: Atlanta needs to continue to address its defense after finishing 25th in yards allowed and 27th in scoring last season, and an every-down DE would fill that need. Read more

Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals need to find a starter opposite Patrick Peterson, and Arizona would do well to land this star cornerback if he gets to pick No. 13. Read more

Baltimore Ravens: The Ravens' 31 sacks ranked 24th in the league in 2016, so there's an obvious need to infuse young pass-rushing talent on a veteran roster. Read more

Buffalo Bills: Whether or not Tyrod Taylor is the long-term answer at quarterback, the Bills would welcome an addition opposite of Sammy Watkins to give Taylor another weapon. Read more

Carolina Panthers: With the No. 8 overall pick, the Panthers would be wise to keep their eyes and their options open to both the running back and safety positions. Read more

Chicago Bears: Adding a solid interior pass-rusher alongside Eddie Goldman and defensive end Akiem Hicks should help bolster the Bears' run defense. Read more

Cincinnati Bengals: Inserting a rising star in the middle of the Bengals' defense would make sense for a team that is trying to dethrone the Steelers and faces Le'Veon Bell twice a season. Read more

Cleveland Browns: Should the Browns select a QB with the No. 1 overall pick, there's a versatile edge defender in the draft who should be targeted with Cleveland's No. 12 pick. Read more

Dallas Cowboys: Dallas needs to address a pass rush that ranked 20th in sacks per passing attempt last season, especially considering the turnover in the secondary. Read more

Denver Broncos: The Broncos need long-term answers up front, and an athletic O-lineman who has excellent feet, quality length and an edge to his game should suffice. Read more

Detroit Lions: General manager Bob Quinn needs to improve a pass rush that had only 26 sacks last season, tied for 30th in the league, and also find an edge rusher to complement Ezekiel Ansah. Read more

Green Bay Packers: Julius Peppers returned to Carolina, and Clay Matthews turns 31 in May. The Packers could use an edge rusher who throws a number of different moves at offensive tackles. Read more

Houston Texans: If there isn't a quarterback the Texans feel comfortable drafting in the first round, they could opt to find help along the offensive line. Read more

Indianapolis Colts: The Colts have a void at inside linebacker, so drafting one who could make an immediate impact will be key for first-year general manager Chris Ballard. Read more

Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars desperately need offensive line help, but unless they can trade back, they would really be reaching for one at No. 4 overall. Read more

Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs added an explosive element on the perimeter in 2016 with Tyreek Hill, and continuing to surround QB Alex Smith with weapons would make sense. Read more

Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers struggled to fill the void at free safety left by Eric Weddle's departure last offseason and need to find a playmaking center fielder. Read more

Los Angeles Rams: Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips needs corners who can hold their own, and the Rams, who don't have a first-round pick, could trade up to fill this need. Read more

Miami Dolphins: After ranking 30th against the run in 2016, the Dolphins need help along the front seven, and looking for an instinctive inside linebacker wouldn't be a bad decision. Read more

Minnesota Vikings: Don't be shocked if Minnesota moves up into the first round to snag a first-round talent with the skill set to excel at 3-technique in the Vikings' scheme. Read more

New England Patriots: With Kony Ealy slated to become a free agent after 2017 and after losing Jabaal Sheard via free agency, the Patriots could look to add quality depth on the edges. Read more

New Orleans Saints: No team gave up more passing yards per game than the Saints in 2016, so adding a playmaker in the secondary is on the must-do list. Read more

New York Giants: The Giants are in need of a pass-blocker capable of protecting Eli Manning's blind side and an effective run-blocker who will elevate the Giants' run game. Read more

New York Jets: After being tied for 28th in the league with just 14 takeaways in 2016, the Jets are in desperate need for adding defensive playmakers who will upgrade that side of the ball. Read more

Oakland Raiders: An explosive linebacker would immediately help solidify the middle of the Raiders' defense and improve a unit that ranked 23rd overall against the run last season. Read more

Pittsburgh Steelers: Despite using their first-round pick on a linebacker in 2013 (Jarvis Jones), '14 (Ryan Shazier) and '15 (Bud Dupree), the Steelers' biggest need is still at LB. Read more

Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles could use a Day 1 starter who would bolster a run defense that ranked 17th in rushing yards allowed per carry last season. Read more

San Francisco 49ers: There's one player in particular who has the frame, accuracy, mobility and arm strength to be a franchise QB and would be a great fit for Kyle Shanahan's scheme. Read more

Seattle Seahawks: While all three of the top offensive tackles could be gone by the time the Seahawks pick at No. 26, GM John Schneider shouldn't hesitate to move on one. Read more

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The Buccaneers need an effective run-blocker and should target the draft's top offensive tackle prospect, who would be an immediate upgrade. Read more

Tennessee Titans: Tennessee has a need for a second corner, and focusing on that position would free the Titans up to use their second first-rounder on another weapon for Marcus Mariota. Read more

Washington Redskins: The move that makes the most sense for Washington, which ranked 20th in rushing yards per game last season, is to go after a running back. Read more