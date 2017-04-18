Linebacker Stephen Tulloch is retiring after 11 seasons in the NFL.

Tulloch, who played for the Titans, Lions and Eagles, will officially make the announcement Thursday at a press conference at Detroit's practice facility, about a year after the team released him.

He spent the final season of his career with Philadelphia and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, the coach he played for the majority of his career.

Tulloch had 920 tackles, including 659 solo stops, with the Titans, Lions and Eagles. He had his most productive season with Tennessee in 2010, when he had a career-best 160 tackles. He had 100 or more tackles in six of his 11 seasons, including four of his five seasons with the Lions.

Stephen Tulloch will officially announce his retirement on Thursday at the Lions' practice facility. Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports

The only season he didn't have 100 or more tackles in Detroit came in 2014, when he tore his ACL while celebrating a sack on Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The injury was a rare one for Tulloch, who missed games in only two of his 11 years in the league and played in 130 straight games to start his career. He finished his career with 57 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, five interceptions and 12 fumble recoveries.

A fourth-round pick by Tennessee in the 2006 draft out of NC State, Tulloch became a full-time starter in 2008 as a middle linebacker and held that job his final three seasons with the Titans and during his entire time with the Lions.

Tulloch has also been active off the field. He wrote a children's book that came out in 2015 called "The Little Linebacker," helped build a school in Negril, Jamaica, for pre-kindergarten children up to age 7 and through his Stephen Tulloch Foundation raised money for the Detroit Public Schools and to help families that have dealt with cancer.