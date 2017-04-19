While addressing the media, White House press secretary Sean Spicer is offered some assistance in answering questions by Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. (0:18)

WASHINGTON -- Which NFL player would be most likely to crash a news conference at the White House? New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, of course.

In his typical playful fashion, Gronkowski opened a door behind White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday afternoon, which led to a humorous exchange.

"Need some help?" Gronkowski, dressed in a suit and tie, asked.

That led to laughter from the press corps, as Spicer smiled as he looked over his right shoulder and said, "I think I got this, but thank you."

Spicer then took a moment to collect himself as he laughed.

Gronkowski is one of 34 Patriots players visiting the White House on Wednesday as the Patriots are being honored for winning Super Bowl LI. Owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick stood front and center as the team posed in front of its five Lombardi trophies shortly after their arrival at noon ET.