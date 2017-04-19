ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Von Miller said the aftermath of Super Bowl 50 was so "crazy'' that he didn't even know the helmet he had worn during the Denver Broncos' victory over the Carolina Panthers was missing.

The helmet, recovered in Mexico last month along with two Tom Brady game-worn Super Bowl jerseys, was returned to Miller by FBI representatives after the team's workout at the Broncos' suburban Denver complex Wednesday.

Last week, Miller said he had been told the helmet had made its way back to Denver. He wasn't aware it had been missing since February 2016 until he was told it was recovered in Mexico.

"Honestly, I didn't even know my helmet was missing,'' Miller said. "That's how crazy last year was. We had the best of the best and the finest investigators on the whole ordeal. They were able to find Tom's jerseys and they were able to find my helmet as well. Hats off to those guys.''

Von Miller said he wasn't aware the helmet he wore in Super Bowl 50 was missing until authorities told him it was recovered in Mexico. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

In March, the NFL and the Houston Police Department announced Brady's stolen jersey from Super Bowl LI -- as well as a jersey Brady wore in Super Bowl XLIX -- had been recovered after being in the possession of a member of the international media.

At the time, the Broncos were notified that Miller's helmet was also recovered and that the items would be returned after they were authenticated and were no longer needed in the investigation, which was was led by the FBI.

Miller was named MVP of Super Bowl 50 after getting 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in the Broncos' 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers on Feb. 7, 2016.

Brady noticed his jersey was missing just after the Patriots' 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. He got them back earlier this month.

In its report, the Houston Police assigned a value of $500,000 to the jersey, the same number sports auctioneer Ken Goldin, who has sold game-used Brady jerseys before, said he believed it would be worth if it were to hit the open market.

This past summer, an Arvada, Colorado man was cited for stealing the helmet of a Broncos player during an autograph session following one of the team's training camp practices that was open to the public. The helmet was returned to the team in September.

That helmet was valued at $400. Miller's Super Bowl helmet likely would have had a far greater value as a collectible piece of memorabilia if it were on the market.