INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts have signed former VCU basketball player Mo Alie-Cox, a source told ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

Alie-Cox, a free agent who worked out for 30 of the 32 NFL teams earlier this month, averaged 9.5 points and 4.2 rebounds last season at VCU. He is the second former college basketball player the Colts have signed in recent years.

The Colts signed former University of Miami basketball player Erik Swoope as an undrafted free agent in May 2014. Swoope spent the majority of his first two seasons on the Colts' practice squad before being the team's third tight end last season.

Swoope had 15 receptions for 297 yards and a touchdown last season and will be competing with Brandon Williams to be the No. 2 tight end behind Jack Doyle in 2017.

Mo Alie-Cox (12) averaged 9.5 points and 4.2 rebounds last season at VCU. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

The 6-foot-6, 262-pound Alie-Cox is trying to join players like Swoope, Los Angeles' Antonio Gates and Seattle's Jimmy Graham as former college basketball players that have made the transition to the NFL.

"I didn't think I could play football, but however I'm standing here, finishing my third year of football and I have an economics degree," Swoope said in January. "I didn't think I was going to be able to do that, either. There's a lot of things in my life that if I would have just told myself otherwise it would not be. I didn't even know how to get into a three-point stance. I did not know there were cadences. I thought everything was just, 'set, go.' I didn't know anything about football."