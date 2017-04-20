ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Cyrus Kouandjio remained in a Buffalo-area hospital Thursday afternoon after a bizarre encounter with police Tuesday.

The Buffalo News reported Thursday, citing a police source, that Kouandjio was found by Erie County (N.Y.) Sheriff's deputies partially clothed in a field after climbing over an electric fence. Kouandjio had abandoned his vehicle near the scene of an unrelated crash on a Buffalo-area highway. Buffalo offensive lineman Cyrus Kouandijo remained hospitalized on Tuesday, two days after he'd climbed over an electric fence and was found by police in a field. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

Kouandjio was taken to Erie County Medical Center.

"We're going through the process right now of gathering the information and that's all I can tell you at this time," coach Sean McDermott said Thursday.

The Bills' second-round pick in 2014, Kouandjio had been recovering from hip surgery resulting from a fall at home, the team announced in January. He is expected to be ready for training camp.

Kouandjio started five games last season in place of injured left tackle Cordy Glenn. In 25 career games, Kouandjio has made seven starts.