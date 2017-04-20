The 2017 season of Monday Night Football on ESPN kicks off Sept. 11 with a prime-time doubleheader. Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints travel to Minnesota, the site of the upcoming Super Bowl LII, to take on Sam Bradford and the Minnesota Vikings at 7 p.m. ET. And in the nightcap, the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Denver Broncos at 10:15 p.m. ET.

Early-season marquee matchups include the Lions at the Giants on Sept. 18 and the Cowboys at Arizona on Sept. 25.

Long stretches of the Monday night schedule will feature divisional rivalries. In addition to the opening-night AFC West matchup between the Chargers and Broncos, this year's Monday night slate includes a Vikings-Bears matchup in Chicago on Oct. 9, a Colts-Titans clash in Nashville on Oct. 16, a Redskins-Eagles game in Philly on Oct. 23, a Broncos-Chiefs matchup in Kansas City on Oct. 30 and a rematch of last year's Week 17 NFC North championship game between the Lions and the Packers on Nov. 6 in Green Bay.

The intradivision action picks up again in December, when the Bengals host the Steelers on Dec. 4, the Dolphins host the Patriots on Dec. 11 and the Buccaneers hope to still have a chance to dethrone the defending NFC South champion Falcons on Dec. 18.

The NFC champion Falcons are one of eight teams that will make multiple Monday Night Football appearances in 2017. They play at Seattle on Nov. 20 in addition to their December game in Tampa. The Lions visit the Giants on Sept. 18 in addition to their November game in Green Bay. Washington visits the Chiefs on Oct. 2. Miami visits Cam Newton and the Panthers on Nov. 13. And the Eagles host the Raiders in Monday Night Football's 2017 finale on Christmas night.

The full Monday Night Football schedule:

PRESEASON

• Thurs., Aug. 17 -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8 p.m.

• Mon., Aug. 21 -- New York Giants at Cleveland Browns, 8 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

• Sept. 11 -- New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings, 7 p.m.

• Sept. 11 -- Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 10:15 p.m.

• Sept. 18 -- Detroit Lions at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m.

• Sept. 25 -- Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

• Oct. 2 -- Washington Redskins at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m.

• Oct. 9 -- Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 8:15 p.m.

• Oct. 16 -- Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m.

• Oct. 23 -- Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m.

• Oct. 30 -- Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m.

• Nov. 6 -- Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m.

• Nov. 13 -- Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers, 8:15 p.m.

• Nov. 20 -- Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m.

• Nov. 27 -- Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m.

• Dec. 4 -- Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m.

• Dec. 11 -- New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins, 8:15 p.m.

• Dec. 18 -- Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m.

• Dec. 25 -- Oakland Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m.