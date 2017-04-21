The Miami Beach Bowl is leaving Miami after three seasons and will be played in Frisco, Texas, starting this year, industry sources told ESPN on Friday.

The game would be played at Toyota Stadium, a Major League Soccer stadium, which has a capacity of 20,500. The facility in the Dallas suburb annually hosts the FCS championship game each January.

The former Miami Beach Bowl, created and owned by the American Athletic Conference, was acquired by ESPN, the conference announced.

The bowl game will pit the AAC against a Sun Belt opponent in 2017 and 2019, and against a MAC foe in 2018.

"We are proud of the postseason opportunities that we have been able to provide to our student-athletes through our founding of the Miami Beach Bowl and we appreciate the relationships that we have built with the Miami Marlins, Marlins Park and the cities of Miami and Miami Beach," AAC commissioner Mike Aresco said in a statement.

"This transfer makes sense on so many levels. We are excited to enhance our overall relationship with ESPN and to continue our affiliation with the bowl."