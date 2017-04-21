JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars coach Doug Marrone hasn't spoken with left tackle Branden Albert, who is one of three players not participating in the team's voluntary offseason conditioning program, and he says he has no idea whether Albert will report before a three-day mandatory minicamp in June.

"I have not had any communication with him, which is a surprise," Marrone said Friday at the Jaguars' annual pre-draft luncheon. "So I don't know what his thoughts are going forward. I can't comment on that."

The offseason conditioning program began Monday, and Albert, tight end Marcedes Lewis and running back Corey Grant are the only players not in attendance. Lewis is dealing with a family situation, and Grant is taking classes to finish his degree. Lewis and Grant have been in communication with the Jaguars, and their absence was not a surprise.

Players are not required to attend the offseason conditioning program or organized team activities, which is why Marrone said he wasn't surprised when Albert did not show Monday. Albert reportedly wants a new contract because he isn't due any guaranteed money in the remaining two years of the five-year deal he signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2014.

"Obviously it's voluntary, but I was surprised that I didn't receive a call back from him," Marrone said.

Left tackle Branden Albert hasn't explained his absence from the voluntary offseason conditioning program to Jaguars coach Doug Marrone. Wilfredo Lee/AP

The Jaguars traded their 2018 seventh-round pick to the Dolphins for Albert in March. His contract with the Dolphins included $26 million guaranteed, all of which was paid by 2016. Albert is due a base salary of $8.875 million in 2017 and $9.575 million in 2018.

The 32-year-old Albert hasn't played a full season since 2011, when he was with the Kansas City Chiefs. He has missed 20 games over the past five seasons, including four in 2016.

Lewis, who turns 33 next month, is entering his 12th season with the Jaguars. The 2006 first-round pick holds franchise records for receptions (351), receiving yards (4,184) and touchdown catches (28) by a tight end.

Grant is entering his third season with the Jaguars. He signed as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and has rushed for 166 yards and one touchdown, averaging 23.3 yards on 21 kickoffs.