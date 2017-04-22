The Kansas City Chiefs have released veteran defensive lineman Jaye Howard, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Howard, 28, spent the last four seasons with the Chiefs and was scheduled to make $3.7 million in base salary in 2017, including $2.5 million in guarantees.

The Chiefs released Howard in part because of that $2.5 million guaranteed salary and want him to sign with another team in order to recover some offset money, the source told Schefter.

The 6-foot-3, 301-pound Howard appeared in eight games -- including four starts -- with the Chiefs this past season. He suffered a hip injury in November and was placed on season-ending injured reserve on Dec. 1.

Howard has appeared in 45 games over parts of five seasons with the Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks, recording 122 tackles and 7.5 sacks.