The New England Patriots are not expected to trade backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason and he is expected to go to training camp with them, league sources told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Sources had similarly told Schefter in early March that New England intended to keep Garoppolo for 2017 and possibly beyond, in a decision that would have a ripple effect on QB-needy teams throughout the NFL.

The 25-year-old Garoppolo started the Patriots' first two games of 2016 as Tom Brady served a four-game suspension as part of the NFL's Deflategate penalties. In those two games, Garoppolo completed over 71 percent of his passes for 496 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

A 2014 second-round pick, Garoppolo is entering the final year of his rookie contract with a base salary of $820,077.