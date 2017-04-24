ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders will announce their Day 3 picks of the NFL draft from the site of the iconic "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign on the southern end of the Las Vegas Strip, a Derek Carr Hail Mary pass from the Russell Road site where a $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat domed stadium is planned.

This is where the @RAIDERS will hold day 3 of the @NFL Draft this Sat. 4/29. Players will be selected in rounds 4-7. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/mu165TACwN — Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) April 23, 2017

The Raiders have a three-year delicate dance to perform as they prepare for their move to Las Vegas. Owner Mark Davis has said he does not plan on moving there until 2020.

While being careful not to overly annoy or offend a loyal fan base in their ancestral East Bay home, they also have to grow their new fan base in Southern Nevada. Calling off a planned victory rally at UNLV the week after the Raiders won the relocation vote last month, yet sending out email blasts the next day inviting fans to put down $100 deposits for season tickets in 2020 is a prime example.

And while there had been uproar in the Bay Area over it being a tone-deaf move, the Raiders also announced picks from Rounds 4-7 last year from Mexico City, where the Raiders were promoting the coming Monday Night Football game against the Houston Texans.