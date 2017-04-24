The Seattle Seahawks have "moved past" the idea of trading cornerback Richard Sherman without fully closing the door on the possibility, general manager John Schneider said Monday.

"Right now we have kind of moved past it," Schneider told reporters of possibly moving the four-time Pro Bowler. "And if somebody calls and goes crazy with something then we'll discuss it again. But at this point, I don't mean go crazy but give you like compensation where it's something that you really, truly have to think about it and consider it, we would have to consider it. And we would consider it because of, it's like I said, it's been a mutual thing, it's OK. And we've feel like it would be, it would clear cap room, we would be able to get younger. But that's the only reason we would do it. I mean the guy is one of the top cornerbacks in the league. You don't just give him away, you know?''

Seahawks general manager John Schneider would have to be blown away to bring back the idea of trading Richard Sherman. Norm Hall/Getty Images

Sherman met with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll last week amid the trade talk stories, Schneider said. The GM said the team has been open with Sherman on the developing situation.

"I don't like necessarily lying to people," Schneider said. "I try to teach my boys not to lie about things. So I don't really think we didn't think there was anything to hide. People say 'well why do you have your business out in the open or whatever.' It was basically already out there. People had been talking about it. There had been rumors out there. We have had conversations with teams. But it's just he's at a good place."

Schneider also said that Sherman had joined the team for workouts after initially skipping out on the opening of offseason activities last week.

On Thursday, Schneider said the odds were moving away from a Sherman trade, and Monday's comments further suggest the cornerback, who has played for the Seahawks since they drafted him in 2011, will be back for a seventh season.

Sherman, 29, has two years remaining on his contract. He is due $11.43 million in 2017 and $11 million in 2018.

Information from ESPN's Sheil Kapadia was used in this report.