Defensive end Joey Bosa has reported to the Los Angeles Chargers' facility for voluntary workouts after working out on his own the past two weeks, general manager Tom Telesco said Monday.

Last week, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn confirmed to reporters that Bosa had been working with his personal trainer in Florida away from the facility, rather than attending voluntary workouts at Chargers Park.

Bosa missed part of offseason work and all of training camp his rookie year due to a contract dispute over offset language in his rookie contract.

Joey Bosa did not attend the start of Phase II offseason work for the Chargers on Tuesday. Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports

Once the contract dispute was resolved, Bosa suffered a hamstring strain his first practice back on the field, forcing him to miss the first four games of the regular season.

However, once on the field Bosa proved his worth, totaling 10.5 sacks in 12 games and earning the Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

