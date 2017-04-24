The Buffalo Bills decided not to match the New England Patriots' offer sheet to running back Mike Gillislee on Monday.

Gillislee's deal with the Patriots is for two years and worth $6.4 million, including $4 million in the first year, sources told ESPN. The Bills had five days to decide whether to match the offer sheet.

Buffalo will receive a fifth-round draft pick from New England as compensation. The Bills assigned Gillislee the original-round restricted free-agent tender, worth $1.797 million for one year. Gillislee was selected in the fifth round by the Miami Dolphins in 2013.

The Patriots now have six picks in this week's draft -- two third-rounders and single picks in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds.

It is now unlikely the Patriots will re-sign free-agent running back LeGarrette Blount, who led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns, the highest total since Adrian Peterson had 18 in 2009. Blount was the Patriots' top running back, totaling 1,161 yards on 299 carries in the regular season.

This is the second consecutive offseason New England has attempted to sign one of the Bills' restricted free agents. Last March, the Patriots offered Chris Hogan a contract that Buffalo did not match because of salary-cap concerns.

Gillislee, 26, was the Bills' No. 2 running back last season behind LeSean McCoy, rushing 101 times for 577 yards and eight touchdowns. Among NFL running backs with a qualifying number of carries, Gillislee led the league in yards per rush (5.71), rushes per touchdown (12.6), first-down rate on rushes (38.6 percent) and third-down conversion rate on rushes (75 percent).

After two seasons with the Dolphins, Gillislee joined the Bills practice squad in 2015 and was elevated to the 53-man roster for the final five games of the season. He scored three touchdowns over those games, earning him the nickname "Touchdown Mike" from then-coach Rex Ryan.

ESPN's Mike Reiss and Mike Rodak contributed to this report.