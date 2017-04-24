The New York Giants will pick up the fifth-year option in wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s contract, a source told ESPN on Monday.

NFL Network first reported news of the decision.

Beckham, 24, was the 12th overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. He has rewritten the NFL and Giants' record books in his first three professional seasons. Beckham has 288 receptions, 4,122 yards and 35 touchdowns, and made three Pro Bowls.

It was a no-brainer decision for the Giants. The fifth-year option can be rescinded and is guaranteed for injury only.

It's the second consecutive year the Giants have used the fifth-year option. Starting guard Justin Pugh, the Giants' 2013 first-round pick, is scheduled to play for $8.821 million this season.