Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey had a stem cell procedure on his injured hip but has not had any setbacks, a source confirmed to ESPN on Monday.

The procedure was part of Pouncey's normal rehab process, the source said.

Pouncey had two surgeries in the past two years after suffering major hip injuries in back-to-back seasons. He missed 13 games in that span as a result. The stem cell procedure was first reported by the The Palm Beach Post.

Pictures on social media surfaced Monday of Pouncey using a crutch while attending the funeral of former college teammate Aaron Hernandez.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase said recently at the NFL owners meetings that Pouncey will be ready for Week 1 of the regular season. The team will be extra cautious with Pouncey with the goal of getting him to play a full season.

Miami went 10-6 last season and made the playoffs for the first time since 2008 despite Pouncey playing just five games.