The Houston Texans' Day 3 draft picks may be out of this world. Or at least, they'll be announced from there.

Astronauts at the International Space Station will announce the team's picks from orbit for the first time, the NFL said in a release Tuesday.

The NFL did not say which crew members would be making the picks, but there are five aboard the International Space Station: Commander Peggy Whitson, Jack Fischer, Fyodor Yurchikhin, Thomas Pesquet and Oleg Novitskiy. Whitson graduated from Houston's Rice University.

The Texans currently have four picks on the third day of the draft: two in the fourth round, one in the fifth round and one in the seventh round.

Also the Arizona Cardinals announced that 10 season-ticket holders will join cheerleaders and Big Red, the team's mascot, to announce the team's Day 3 picks from the Grand Canyon.