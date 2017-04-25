SVP's 1 Big Thing is about the death of Aaron Hernandez and how the whole story is senseless and confusing. (1:51)

BOSTON -- Lawyers for former NFL star Aaron Hernandez are formally asking that his first-degree murder conviction be dismissed in Massachusetts now that he has died.

A spokesman for the Bristol district attorney's office said defense attorneys filed the motion Tuesday in Superior Court. He said prosecutors will oppose the motion.

Hernandez hanged himself at a maximum-security state prison last week, just days after he was acquitted of fatally shooting two Boston men in 2012. He was serving life without parole in the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, a semipro football player.

Aaron Hernandez hanged himself five days after a jury acquitted him of killing two men. AP Photo/The Boston Herald, Ted Fitzgerald, Pool

Courts in Massachusetts have held that when a defendant dies before having an appeal heard, the conviction is vacated. Hernandez's appeal hadn't yet been heard when he died.

Hernandez's funeral was held Monday.