The Pittsburgh Steelers got a big-time weapon back into the fold just in time for the NFL draft.

Wide receiver Martavis Bryant has been "conditionally" reinstated to the NFL after serving a season-long suspension, general manager Kevin Colbert said in a statement.

The Steelers' release said Bryant may join the team at its training facility and participate in preseason "meetings, conditioning work and similar activities."

Bryant has missed 20 regular-season games in two seasons for multiple substance abuse violations, but in the 21 games he did play, he proved one of the NFL's most potent deep threats with 15 total touchdowns (one rushing).

Colbert said he appreciates that Bryant has taken necessary steps to get back, but adds: "We also understand that this is just the beginning as he works to return to the team and meet all the conditions of his reinstatement. We look forward to working with Martavis to ensure that he is mentally and physically prepared to contribute to our efforts on the field, while also maintaining proper balance to keep his life in order off the field."

One expected stipulation is that Bryant won't be able to practice until he secures a counselor in Pittsburgh, where he'll also undergo frequent drug testing. A source close to Bryant said he earned positive marks in a New York meeting with NFL council and has remained clean while training in Nevada, where he gained about 10 pounds of muscle.

Bryant is not issuing a statement at the moment but is eager to get back to football and showcase his latest speed-and-size ability, the source said.

The Steelers consider Bryant's presence a bonus but know he must regain trust over time. Bryant returned from a four-game suspension to finish 2015 with 50 catches for 765 yards and six touchdowns. But the yearlong suspension surfaced in March, forcing the Steelers to add playmaking depth through free agency with Darrius Heyward-Bey and tight end Ladarius Green.

The Steelers could still add a playmaking piece in the draft, which begins Thursday.

When in the lineup, Bryant is the Steelers' No. 2 receiver and vertical threat to open up operating lanes for primary option Antonio Brown.

The Steelers reconvene for OTAs in late May, in which Bryant hopes to participate.