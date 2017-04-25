ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib on Tuesday said he was relieved that the NFL did not discipline him for the incident last June when he accidentally shot himself in the leg.

Talib was facing a possible suspension and fine, but the NFL ultimately decided to do neither.

"Definitely a relief, man," Talib said in his first public comments since the NFL's decision. "Just glad I could put it behind me and move on to the season and worry about what I really need to be worrying about."

Talib suffered a gunshot wound to his lower right leg early on June 5. He didn't need surgery but he missed the Broncos' trip to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl 50 win over Carolina.

Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports

He played in 13 games in 2016, his third with Denver and ninth in the NFL.

"Last year I was excited just to be running around and not miss any action because of it," he said. "That was really on my mind last year, just how am I going to shake back and how my body is going to react to it. It reacted pretty good."