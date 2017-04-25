Arizona Cardinals linebacker Daryl Washington has been reinstated on a conditional basis by the NFL following his suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Washington plans to play in 2017, but the Cardinals said in a statement: "It would be premature today to discuss a potential return to the team."

Washington has been suspended without pay since May 2014, for violating the substance-abuse policy, a second substance-abuse violation that caused him to miss the entire 2014 season.

The league said Tuesday that Washington may work out at the team training facility and participate in meetings. He will not be cleared for all preseason activities, including practices and games, until the league has confirmed arrangements have been made for Washington regarding "clinical resources'' in Phoenix.

"Prior to the start of the regular season, the NFL will review Washington's progress," read the NFL's statement. "Based on his compliance and engagement with his program and resources, he will be permitted to participate in all regular season activities beginning in Week 1. He will be evaluated later in the season for full reinstatement."