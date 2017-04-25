ATLANTA -- An Atlanta stadium official says workers are racing to complete the $1.5 billion project in the next three months after ongoing roof issues have delayed the facility's opening.

Mercedes Benz Stadium general manager Scott Jenkins told The Associated Press the building is 90 percent done, but the biggest holdup has been construction of the roof. Jenkins said the challenge has been installing the eight steel petals that would enable the retractable roof to open like a camera lens.

Jenkins expects the stadium to be completed by early August -- in time for its new scheduled opening date of Aug. 26 when the Falcons host the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL preseason game.

The stadium had been set to open on July 30 with Atlanta United's MLS game against Orlando City. That match has been moved to Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium.