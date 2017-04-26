Former NFL quarterback Vince Young took his first step on the comeback trail Tuesday, at a three-day minicamp with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League.

"I'm just happy to be playing football," Young said after the first day of Roughriders camp at Historic Dodgertown in Vero Beach, Florida.

Young, 33, hasn't played in an NFL regular-season game since 2011, but he's hoping to earn an invitation to the team's preseason camp. He has been learning the Roughriders' playbook and studying the CFL's style of play.

"It's all about bringing it from the film room to the football field," he said.

After practice Tuesday, the former Texas star, Rose Bowl hero and two-time Pro Bowler with the Tennessee Titans said he felt great and would be ready for the final two days of minicamp.

"I'm just happy to be out here competing and learning," he said. "Today I'm going to go in and study, see what I did wrong, things I did good and what I can get better at. ... It's all about getting back into the rhythm of things."

Riders head coach and general manager Chris Jones says it's an open competition for starting quarterback, and Young is one of five quarterbacks in camp.

"If Coach asks you to do something, you get your butt out there and do it," Young said.

Tuesday, as players from Division II and III colleges got their reps in, Young got most of the media attention. The third overall draft pick in 2006 effortlessly tossed 50-yard spirals.

"He's a great guy," receiver Jenson Stoshak, out of Florida Atlantic, said of Young. "I'm having a blast out here."

Young last attempted a comeback in 2014, a brief offseason stint with the Cleveland Browns. He signed following a minicamp tryout but was cut days after the Browns drafted Johnny Manziel. Before that, Young was cut by the Green Bay Packers in the preseason in 2013.