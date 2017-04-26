GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers said he didn't think the Green Bay Packers needed to draft anyone to replace Pro Bowl right guard T.J. Lang.

But he didn't say anything about signing a veteran free agent.

Packers general manager Ted Thompson did just that on the eve of the draft, adding veteran Jahri Evans on Wednesday.

Evans, 33, started all 16 games for the Saints last season and 169 games in all since New Orleans picked him in the fourth round in 2006.

Evans did leave New Orleans briefly last year to sign with the Seattle Seahawks, who cut him before the regular-season opener. Evans then re-signed with the Saints for a one-year deal in September.

Evans played last season for $1 million, but at one point he was the NFL's highest-paid guard thanks to a seven-year, $56.7 million deal he signed in 2010.

Rodgers said last week that the Packers did not necessarily need to draft a starter to replace Lang, who left via free agency (Lions). He expressed confidence that among the trio of Don Barclay, Kyle Murphy and Lucas Patrick, a capable replacement would emerge.

"I don't know that we need a guy in the draft. I really don't," Rodgers said. "I like the guys that we have, and I think there's going to be a great competition between those guys."