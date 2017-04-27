Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch have now been battling for the Denver Broncos starting quarterback job for two offseasons, but wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders said it wasn't much of a competition last season.

"Being a young guy last year, Paxton was like that deer in the headlights, walking around big-eyed," Sanders said Wednesday from the team's voluntary veteran minicamp.

Siemian won the battle for the starting job last season and threw for 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 14 games. Lynch, who stepped in for an injured Siemian, had two touchdowns and a pick in three games.

While the disparity between the two may have been more evident last season, Sanders says he's seen Lynch grow into a "more relaxed" player, but Siemian still acts like the team's No. 1 quarterback.

"I was just watching Trevor walk around, and he's walking around with that same confidence of, 'Man, you put me in the shotgun and I can sling it around,'" Sanders said.

With a new coaching regime in place, the two young signal-callers are again battling for the position, and Sanders hopes to see the second-year QB out of Memphis continue to develop.

"It's going to be interesting to see how Paxton takes his second year and hopefully get that Memphis swag back, seeing those two guys compete and seeing who wins the job," Sanders said.